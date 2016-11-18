Picture of the Day Forget spidey sense, halictid bees evolve social sense

As bees' social behavior evolved, their complex chemical communication systems evolved in concert. An international team of researchers reported that a certain species of bee, called the halictid bee, has more sensorial machinery compared to related solitary species. The difference is measured by the density of tiny, hollow sensory hairs, called sensilla, on their antennae.

Image credit: Sam Droege, U.S. Geological Survey