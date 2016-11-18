Picture of the Day Milky Way-like galaxies in early universe embedded in 'super halos'

By harnessing the extreme sensitivity of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), astronomers have directly observed a pair of Milky Way-like galaxies seen when the universe was only 8 percent of its current age. These progenitors of today’s giant spiral galaxies are surrounded by "super halos" of hydrogen gas that extend many tens of thousands of light-years beyond their dusty, star-filled disks.

