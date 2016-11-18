Picture of the Day What’s the skinny on skin pigmentation?

Human populations feature a broad palette of skin tones. But until now, few genes had been shown to contribute to normal variation in skin color, and these had primarily been discovered through studies of European populations. A study of diverse African groups has identified new genetic variants associated with skin pigmentation. The findings help explain the vast range of skin color on the African continent, shed light on human evolution and inform an understanding of the genetic risk factors for conditions such as skin cancer.

Visit Website | Image credit: Alessia Ranciaro and Simon Thompson