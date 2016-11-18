Picture of the Day Infant stars illuminate Earth's past

The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array has observed stars like the sun at a very early stage in their formation and found traces of methyl isocyanate--a chemical building block of life. This is the first ever detection of this prebiotic molecule towards a solar-type protostar, the sort from which our solar system evolved. The discovery could help astronomers understand how life arose on Earth. This artist's impression gives a very close-up view of what these molecules look like.

Image credit: ESO/L. Calçada