Picture of the Day Glowing sharks get clearer with depth

A team of researchers led by scientists from the American Museum of Natural History has found that catsharks are not only able to see the bright green biofluorescence they produce, but that they increase contrast of their glowing pattern when deep underwater. The study, conducted with a custom-built “shark-eye” camera that simulates how the shark sees underwater, shows that fluorescence makes catsharks more visible to neighbors of the same species at the depths that they live and may aid in communication between one another. Pictured here, scientists are collecting biofluorescent images underwater in Scripps Canyon with a custom-built camera and lighting system.

Image credit: © K. McBurnie