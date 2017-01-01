Picture of the Day Creature from the Philippine ‘twilight zone’

A newly described species of brown-and-white Philippine butterflyfish--the charismatic Roa rumsfeldi--made a fantastic, 7,000-mile journey before surprising scientists with its unknown status. Live specimens collected from 360 feet beneath the ocean’s surface in the Philippine’s Verde Island Passage escaped special notice until a single black fin spine tipped off aquarium biologists back in San Francisco. R. rumsfeldi and its close relatives are only known to live in mesophotic “twilight zone” reefs--places where sunlight is scarce and divers with traditional scuba gear cannot safely visit.

Image credit: © 2017 Luiz Rocha and the California Academy of Sciences