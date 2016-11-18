Picture of the Day Look Ma, no hands

North Carolina State University engineers have utilized vacuum to create a more efficient, hands-free method for filling complex microchannels with liquid metal. Their work addresses two of the most common difficulties in creating liquid metal-filled microchannels and may enable broader use of liquid metals in electronic and microfluidic applications. Shown here are two complex microfluidic designs completed with vacuum filling: a branched tree and a circuit board.

