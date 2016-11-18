Picture of the Day Wrangling the Arctic atmosphere

Science technician Marci Beitch launches a radiosonde in high winds at Summit Station, Greenland, as part of the National Science Foundation-sponsored program Integrated Characterization of Energy, Clouds, Atmospheric state and Precipitation at Summit (ICECAPS). ICECAPS has been operating since 2010 to better understand atmospheric and cloud processes over Greenland. The project includes researchers from Washington State University, University of Colorado, Boulder, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Vanderbilt University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Image credit: August Allen