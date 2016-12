Picture of the Day Chinstrap penguins

Chinstrap penguins near Palmer Station, Antarctica. Chinstraps are a penguin species in the genus Pygoscelis, most closely associated with Adélie and gentoo penguins. Chinstraps often select rocky and ice-free slopes, preferably above nesting gentoos and Adélies. They have been known to bully other penguins from their nests in order to take over the nest as their own.

Visit Website | Image credit: Jeff Keller, NSF