Picture of the Day The purplish-mantled tanager

A Duke University-led study finds that more than 200 bird species in six rapidly developing regions are at risk of extinction despite not being included on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of at-risk species. The study used remote-sensing data to map recent land-use changes that are reducing suitable habitat for more than 600 bird species in the Atlantic forests of Brazil, Central America, the western Andes of Colombia, Sumatra, Madagascar and Southeast Asia. Pictured here is the purplish-mantled tanager, which, according to the researchers, should be classified as vulnerable due to forest loss in its range.

Image credit: Natalia Ocampo-Peñuela