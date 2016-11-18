Picture of the Day How do blind cavefish find their way?

Imagine living in perpetual darkness in an alien world where you have to find food quickly by feel or starve for months at a time. The limestone caverns of Mexico’s Sierra del Abra Tanchipa rainforest contain deep cisterns cloaked in utter blackness. This is where researchers at the University of Cincinnati traveled to find a little fish (Astyanax mexicanus) that has evolved to feast or endure famine entombed hundreds of feet below the ground. Pictured here, a micro CT scan shows differences in bone structure between a surface fish, left, and a cavefish. The eye orbit has collapsed and the jaws are more pronounced in the cavefish, among other differences.

Visit Website | Image credit: Amanda Powers