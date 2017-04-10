Picture of the Day Fishy behavior

The sensory system in fish fins evolves in parallel to fin shape and mechanics and is specifically tuned to work with the fish’s swimming behavior. Researchers found these parallels across a wide range of fish species, suggesting that it may occur in other animals as well. This study combined measurements of fin shape from hundreds of specimens of the Labridae family with fin mechanical properties and neural responses recorded from eight different Labrid species, commonly known as wrasses.

Visit Website | Image credit: Brett Aiello