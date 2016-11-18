Picture of the Day Tension makes the heart grow stronger

By taking videos of a tiny beating zebrafish heart as it reconstructs its covering in a Petri dish, scientists have captured unexpected dynamics of cells involved in tissue regeneration. They found that the depleted heart tissue regenerates itself in a wave, led by a front of fast-moving, supersized cells and trailed by smaller cells that multiply to produce others. Shown here: Cells covering the heart regenerate in a wave led by large cells containing multiple nuclei per cell (magenta). These cells are under more mechanical tension (aqua streaks) than trailing cells, which divide to produce cells with one nucleus each.

Visit Website | Image credit: Ken Poss Lab/Duke University