Picture of the Day Citizen science

Perhaps one of the greatest impacts of the upcoming solar eclipse is the excitement it has created among people of all ages. For the first time in history, modern technology and social media make it possible for millions of people viewing the eclipse to contribute to scientific research. Images and data they collect and share through Citizen CATE (Continental-America Telescopic Eclipse) and other citizen science projects will be analyzed for years to come.

Visit Website | Image credit: Jessica Reed