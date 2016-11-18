Picture of the Day The WoW Factor

These powerful turbines are part of the 12-fan Wall of Wind (WoW) located at Florida International University in Miami. Each 6-foot-tall fan supplies 700 horsepower and allows researchers to test different wind directions combined with wind-driven rain, an important variable when assessing infrastructure weaknesses that occur during hurricanes. This is the nation’s first academic research facility able to simulate Category 5 hurricane winds. Recommendations based on WoW research altered the 2010 Florida building code to decrease the likelihood of sheared roofs and rooftop equipment.

Image credit: Florida International University