Picture of the Day Powerful medical imaging

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), a now-common medical imaging technique, advanced because of National Science Foundation-funding over several decades. New MRI systems using magnets made of materials like these golden superconducting strands are increasing the power and precision of this important clinical tool.

Image credit: Etched and imaged in a FESEM by Maxime Matras; color processing by Peter J. Lee, National High Magnetic Field Laboratory Applied Superconductivity Center