Open-access data from large collider confirm subatomic particle patterns

A new study demonstrates the scientific value of a move to publicly release 29 terabytes of information related to the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) experiment. In November 2014, in an unexpected move for the field of particle physics, the CMS experiment--one of the main detectors in the world’s largest particle accelerator, the Large Hadron Collider--released to the public an immense amount of data through a website called the CERN Open Data Portal. The data, recorded and processed throughout the year 2010, collected information about 300 million individual collisions of high-energy protons within the CMS detector. The sharing of these data marked the first time any major particle collider experiment had released such an information cache to the general public. In a recent paper, the researchers used the CMS data to reveal, for the first time, a universal feature within jets of subatomic particles, which are produced when high-energy protons collide.

