Picture of the Day Skipper butterfly

A collaboration between biologists and materials scientists at the University of Pennsylvania is yielding new insights into the wings of the “skipper butterfly” in the Costa Rican rainforest. The butterflies are only active either late at night or early in the morning, and are hard to identify because they blend in with their surroundings. Knowledge gleaned from this research could lead to technological advancements in systems ranging from power-efficient computer displays to sensors to energy efficient buildings, windows and vehicles.

Image credit: Daniel Janzen