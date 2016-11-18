Picture of the Day After the 2016 El Niño, coral reefs in Moorea are thriving

At a time when corals around the world are under siege, marine biologists have found hope for reefs near the island of Moorea in French Polynesia. Scientists were concerned that 2016's El Niño would devastate reefs in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea as a result of higher water temperatures. While that proved true for many reefs, including the Great Barrier Reef off Australia, Peter Edmunds and other ecologists at California State University, Northridge, found that not only did Moorea's reefs survive, but El Niño coincided with the growth, or "recruitment," of new corals.

Image credit: Peter Edmunds