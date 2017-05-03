Picture of the Day Researchers find wealth of fish at deep Hawaiian reef

Marine biologists for the first time have documented a wealth of fish in the "vastly underexplored" deep coral reefs off Hawaii Island. Their research is the first comprehensive study of mesophotic coral reefs on Hawaii Island, and the first to document reefs below 65 feet around Hawaii’s big islands. The island has some of the healthiest reef systems in the Hawaiian archipelago, drawing recreational divers from around the world. The study gives fishery managers a more complete picture of fish species and habitat around the Big Island, home to a thriving aquarium fish trade, as well as other deep waters around the globe.

Visit Website | Image credit: Gregg McFall, NOAA