Picture of the Day The first-ever, entirely soft robot

This robot, dubbed the "octobot," is the world’s first robot comprised entirely of soft materials. Unlike traditional robots, this prototype, developed by researchers at Harvard University, does not need batteries or electronics to operate. One day, more sophisticated, entirely soft robots like these may find themselves in our everyday lives.

Image credit: Lori K. Sanders, Michael Wehner and Ryan L. Truby/Harvard University