Picture of the Day Fibroblast off!

A new Engineering Research Center will work closely with industry and clinical partners to develop transformative tools and technologies for the consistent, scalable and low-cost production of high-quality living therapeutic cells. Such cells could be used in a broad range of life-saving medical therapies. Shown here: adult human fibroblast cells with intracellular proteins involved in adhesion of these cells to an extracellular matrix. Magenta represents actin stress fibers in a cell, and green staining represents a focal adhesion protein vinculin, which together contribute to how strongly these cells adhere to a matrix surface. Blue is the nucleus of a cell. These fibroblasts are converted to human induced pluripotent stem cells through a reprogramming process during which restructuring of the adhesion proteins takes place.

Visit Website | Image credit: Professor Andres Garcia's lab