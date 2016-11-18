Picture of the Day Sizing up marine reserves

Marine reserves--sections of the ocean where fishing is prohibited--promote coral reef sustainability by preventing overfishing and increasing fish abundance and diversity. But to be effective, they need to be sized right, and in a way that accounts for how far juvenile fish travel away from their parents after spawning. Scientists have successfully measured the dispersal distances of two coral reef fish species across a 3,000-square-mile section of the ocean--an area the size of Yellowstone National Park.

