Picture of the Day Ice cave in Transylvania yields window into region's past

Ice cores drilled from a glacier in a cave in Transylvania offer new evidence of how Europe's winter weather and climate patterns fluctuated during the last 10,000 years, known as the Holocene period. The researchers' results could help reveal how the climate of the North Atlantic region, which includes the U.S., varies on long time scales.

Image credit: C. Ciubotarescu