Lemur study highlights role of diet in shaping gut microbiome

A study of the bacteria in the guts of three lemur species offers new insights into the role of diet in shaping these microbial ecosystems and how these microbes may relate to primate health. The researchers collected data on the nutritional composition of each species' diet in captivity. They then used genetic sequencing techniques to identify the bacterial makeup of the gut microbiome, based on fecal samples taken from representatives of each species. The researchers also used nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy on fecal samples to determine which chemical products were produced in the gut. By analyzing the bacteria present and the chemicals being produced, the researchers could determine how the gut microbes were making use of each lemur's diet.

Visit Website | Image credit: David Haring/Duke Lemur Center