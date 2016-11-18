Picture of the Day Searching for endemic Philodoria micromoths in paradise

University of Florida researcher Chris A. Johns traverses a ridge on the Hawaiian Island of Kauai in search of endemic micromoths in the genus Philodoria. These moths only feed on endemic Hawaiian plants, many of which are threatened or endangered. The goal of this research is to lay the foundation for future conservation work that protects both the moths and their Hawaiian host plants.

Image credit: Chris A. Johns, McGuire Center for Lepidoptera and Biodiversity, Florida Museum of Natural History, University of Florida