Picture of the Day Hydrogel signals an advance in medicine

An artificial system using a DNA-laced hydrogel can receive a chemical signal and release the appropriate protein, according to a new study. A hydrogel is a network of polymer chains that attract water and can be used to simulate biological tissue. Many systems in cells and in the human body are set up with a signal and response pathway. The researchers used adenosine as the signaling chemical and platelet-derived growth factor as the signaling protein to be released. The system can repeat the sequence, releasing signaling proteins until there are no more to release. The researchers report that the system could hold potential applications such as drug delivery, cell regulation, molecular sensing and regenerative medicine.

Image credit: Xin Zou/Jinping Lai/Penn State