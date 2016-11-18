Picture of the Day A black hole to call our own

With the help of radio telescopes like the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA), astronomers can peer through the layers of gas and dust that saturate the Milky Way galaxy to study the supermassive black hole radiating at its core. This image of the center of the Milky Way was created from multiple VLA observations. The circular rings in the center-left of the image are supernova remnants caught in the strong magnetic field of the galaxy’s core. With the help of supercomputers that process large amounts of spectral data--a first for radio astronomy--the VLA is able to produce images of cosmic objects and events.

Visit Website | Image credit: NRAO/AUI/NSF