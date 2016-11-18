Picture of the Day Ancient chromosomes offer insight into mammalian evolution

What if researchers could go back in time 105 million years and accurately sequence the chromosomes of the first placental mammal? What would it reveal about evolution and modern mammals, including humans? In a study published this week, researchers have gone back in time, at least virtually, computationally recreating the chromosomes of the first eutherian mammal, the long-extinct, shrew-like ancestor of all placental mammals.

Image credit: K. West, California National Primate Research Center