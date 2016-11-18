Picture of the Day Tiny dancers

While most arachnophiles will likely find tiny spider dancers who can “swagger like Jagger” entertaining, it’s more than the dance that captures the fascination of one National Science Foundation-funded University of Cincinnati (UC) researcher. It’s their ability to see color and the bright and bold color patterns on the male body parts that has Nate Morehouse, UC biologist, looking inside the many eyes of two groups of vividly colored jumping spiders.

Image credit: Jurgen Otto. See more of his work on Facebook, Flickr and YouTube