Picture of the Day Black hole hidden within own exhaust

Pictured here is an artist's impression of the heart of galaxy NGC 1068, which harbors an actively feeding, supermassive black hole. Arising from the black hole's outer accretion disk, the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array discovered clouds of cold molecular gas and dust. This material is being accelerated by magnetic fields in the disk, reaching speeds of about 400 to 800 kilometers per second. This material gets expelled from the disk and goes on to hide the region around the black hole from optical telescopes on Earth. Essentially, the black hole is cloaking itself behind a veil of its own exhaust.

Image credit: NRAO/AUI/NSF; D. Berry/Skyworks