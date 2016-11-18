Picture of the Day All aboard the Sikuliaq

The National Science Foundation announced two new Long-Term Ecological Research (LTER) sites. Scientists will conduct research along the Northeast U.S. continental shelf and in the northern Gulf of Alaska, regions known for productive fisheries and abundant marine resources. Researchers at the Northern Gulf of Alaska LTER site will study the gulf from aboard the Sikuliaq, pictured here. Scientists will expand research on ocean food webs in ecosystems that include recreational and commercial fisheries.

Visit Website | Image credit: Mark Teckenbrock