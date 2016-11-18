Picture of the Day Iceberg near Palmer Station in Antarctica

An iceberg near Palmer Station in Antarctica. The National Science Foundation runs the U.S. Antarctic Program (USAP). In addition to maintaining three U.S. research stations on the continent, USAP supports research projects in an array of scientific disciplines including, for example, aeronomy and astrophysics, biology and medicine, geology and geophysics, glaciology, and ocean and climate systems. Outreach such as the Antarctic Artists and Writers program and education programs are also supported.

Visit Website | Image credit: Robin Solfisburg, National Science Foundation