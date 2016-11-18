Picture of the Day A human impact on ecosytems

The National Science Foundation's Dynamics of Coupled Natural and Human Systems (CNH) program supports research that examines the complex interactions between human and natural systems. CNH considers humans and the environment as one interconnected system. This year's grantees will look at ways in which people deal with environmental processes in a range of settings, including coasts, cities and woodlands. Shown here: A female grey-headed flying fox roosts with young in a subtropical rainforest in New South Wales.

Image credit: Vivien Jones/Vivien Jones Photography