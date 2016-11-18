Picture of the Day Map of a billion stars

In a presentation August 2, Dark Energy Survey (DES) scientists unveiled the most accurate measurement ever made of the present large-scale structure of the universe. These measurements of the amount and “clumpiness” (or distribution) of dark matter in the present-day cosmos were made with a precision that, for the first time, rivals that of inferences from the early universe by the European Space Agency’s orbiting Planck observatory. The new DES result is close to “forecasts” made from the Planck measurements of the distant past, allowing scientists to understand more about the ways the universe has evolved over 14 billion years.

Visit Website | Image credit: Dark Energy Survey