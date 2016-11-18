Picture of the Day The 'frozone'

As summer sizzles, take a visual cooling break and discover the wonders of the icy Arctic. Pictured: The glacier Sermeq Avangnardleq, located in west Greenland, was a smooth sheet until 1999. Rising summer air temperatures are driving the glacier toward the ocean, leaving its surface heavily crevassed. The Greenland Climate Network, a series of automated weather stations, monitors conditions on the ice sheet.

Visit Website | Image credit: Konrad Steffen, CIRES, University of Colorado