Picture of the Day Lagoon Nebula imaged by Argentinean astronomers

A portion of the Lagoon Nebula imaged by Argentinean astronomers Julia Arias and Rodolfo Barbá of the Universidad de La Serena (Chile) using the Gemini South Telescope with the Gemini Multiple-Object Spectrograph. An all-time favorite of skywatchers on both hemispheres, the Lagoon Nebula (Messier 8, or M8) is among the most striking examples of a stellar nursery in the neighborhood of the Milky Way galaxy. Visible in small telescopes and binoculars, its fuzzy glow reveals the type of chaotic environment where new stars are born.

Visit Website | Image credit: Gemini Observatory/AURA/Julia I. Arias and Rodolfo H. Barbá, Departamento de Física, Universidad de La Serena (Chile), and ICATE-CONICET (Argentina)