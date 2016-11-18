Picture of the Day Tangle of magnetic fields

This magnetohydrodynamic simulation of the development of a homologous sequence of two coronal mass ejections (CMEs) demonstrates their so-called cannibalistic behavior. These CMEs originate from the repeated formations and partial eruptions of kink unstable flux ropes as a result of continued emergence of a twisted flux rope across the lower boundary into a preexisting coronal potential arcade field. The simulation shows that a CME erupting into the open magnetic field created by a preceding CME has a higher speed. The second CME is cannibalistic, catching up and merging with the first into a single, fast CME before exiting the domain.

Visit Website | Image credit: Solar Superstorms Production Group, Inc.