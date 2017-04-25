Picture of the Day CO2 fossils unearth oxygen clues

Petrologists who recreated hot, high-pressure conditions from 60 miles below Earth’s surface have found a new clue about a crucial event in the planet’s deep past. Their study describes how fossilized carbon--the remains of Earth’s earliest single-celled creatures--could have been subsumed and locked deep in Earth’s interior starting around 2.4 billion years ago--a time when atmospheric oxygen rose dramatically.

