Picture of the Day Brain of a beast

Scientists and engineers create tools that are widely used by the research community to visualize and manipulate neurons. Not only do these tools create beautiful images, but they allow scientists to study neural circuit development and diseases resulting from genetic mutation. For example, simple brains offer insights into the more complex human brain. Above is an image of Purkinje cells, four large cell bodies with elaborate dendrites, in an animal’s cerebellum, a part of the brain important for motor control and movement.

Visit Website | Image credit: Casey Guenthner and Liqun Luo/Stanford University