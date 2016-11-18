Picture of the Day Research solves centuries-old riddle

Small glass structures resembling tadpoles that can withstand the blows of a hammer, and yet burst into powdery dust by simply snipping their threadlike tails, have been a source of fascination and mystery since they were discovered in the 17th century. Now an international research team has pinpointed the source of the bizarre shatter-resistant behavior behind Prince Rupert’s drops.

Visit Website | Image credit: Purdue University/Trevor Mahlmann