Picture of the Day Brain imaging links Alzheimer’s decline to tau protein

Scientists at Washington University are collaborating with the pharmaceutical companies AbbVie, Biogen and Eli Lilly & Company to investigate the buildup and clearance of tau protein in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease. The positron emission tomography image on the left shows the average tau accumulation in the brains of cognitively normal people, averaged over many individuals. The image on the right shows the average amount of tau buildup in the brains of multiple people with mild Alzheimer's symptoms.

Visit Website | Image credit: Matthew R. Brier