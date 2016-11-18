Picture of the Day Is it sometimes OK to cheat?

The mutualism between fig trees and the miniscule wasps that pollinate them is one of the closest partnerships on Earth. Each species of fig depends on only one or two species of wasps to fertilize its seeds, while the wasp relies entirely on the fig as a magical house that provides shelter and food for its young. A few females, however, carry no pollen and do not pollinate the figs they enter, even though they lay their eggs in the flowers.

