Picture of the Day Spinning hydrogen

On the bridge of the Allosphere, one of the largest immersive scientific instruments in the world, researchers interact with a spinning hydrogen atom. The bridge runs through the center of the spherical display, which includes stereo video projectors covering the entire visual field, immersive audio, and devices to sense, track and engage users. Located at the University of California, Santa Barbara, the Allosphere allows researchers to visualize, explore and evaluate scientific data too small to see and hear. By magnifying the information to the human scale, researchers can better analyze the data to gain new insights into challenging problems.

Visit Website | Image credit: JoAnn Kuchera-Morin, Media Arts and Technology, University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB); Luca Peliti, University of Naples, Italy; Lance Putnam, Media Arts and Technology, UCSB; photo by Kevin Steele