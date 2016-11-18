Picture of the Day A well-studied volcano

The power of hurricanes Irma and Harvey as well as the 8.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico demonstrate the critical need for well-planned readiness, response and recovery efforts. To mark National Preparedness Month, the National Science Foundation created a gallery of images, which document just a few of the many research efforts underway to learn more about natural hazards. Shown here: A ''lava skylight'' at Kilauea, on the big island of Hawaii, gives a glimpse inside the most studied volcano in the world. For over 30 years, Kilauea has pumped out lava, resting only for a month in 1997. Long-term studies have shown that minerals in the lava provide a fingerprint of a volcano’s inner workings. Analysis of these minerals can play an important role in improving eruption predictions.

Visit Website | Image credit: Pete Mouginis-Mark/University of Hawaii