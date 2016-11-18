Picture of the Day Ensuring global food security

The principal investigator of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's new Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) award checks the progress of a rice plant growing in the Lemna Tech High Throughput Phenotyping facility at the Greenhouse Innovation Center on the Nebraska Innovation Campus. The project focuses on ensuring global food security by improving crop resilience. The magenta glow is caused by custom LED grow lights. The facility is an automated system that moves the plants via conveyor belt, then automatically waters them and records their growth daily using various cameras and instruments.

