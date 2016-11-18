Picture of the Day Greenland ice canyon

Pictured here, a Greenland ice canyon filled with meltwater in summer 2010. On May 11, 2017, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signed an agreement to promote Arctic scientific cooperation by breaking down barriers to scientific research and exploration. The signing took place at the 10th Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Fairbanks, Alaska. Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, the Russian Federation and the United States are parties to the agreement. The "Agreement on Enhancing International Arctic Scientific Cooperation" is the product of three years of work by the Arctic Council's Task Force for Enhancing Science Cooperation. The U.S. delegation to the task force, led by the National Science Foundation's Office of Polar Programs, represented several U.S. science agencies.

Visit Website | Image credit: Ian Joughin, University of Washington APL Polar Science Center