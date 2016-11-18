Picture of the Day Widespread chemical contaminants stunt growth of amphibians

A series of synthetic chemicals widely used in household products, food packaging and clothing have a significant effect on the development of frogs, even at low doses, according to researchers. Per/polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) are man-made chemicals used to make products stain-resistant, waterproof and nonstick, and are present in foams used to fight fires. At each level, including the lowest, tadpole development was stunted. In this study, northern leopard frog tadpoles were exposed to 10, 100 and 1,000 micrograms of PFASs per liter of water for 30 days. That could be a serious issue for an animal’s safety. The research will help with an understanding of how PFASs impact animals and how much would need to be cleaned up to neutralize those effects for certain species of animals.

