Can Earth's complex ocean-atmosphere system be mimicked in a laboratory?

The new Scripps Ocean Atmosphere Research Simulator (SOARS) at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla, California, will accurately duplicate ocean conditions, capturing the interactions of wind, waves, microbial marine life and chemistry in a laboratory setting. With SOARS, scientists will also explore how the introduction of pollutants by human activities is changing the chemistry of the ocean and the atmosphere, changes that could affect how nature regulates climate. Researchers will be able to generate winds up to 50 kilometers (31 miles) per hour; control air and water temperatures to replicate conditions ranging from tropical to polar; induce phytoplankton blooms in a range of species; and add inputs such as air pollutants, including greenhouse gases, for studies of potential climate change effects now and in the future.