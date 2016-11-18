Picture of the Day Neumayer Channel

The peaks of the Neumayer Channel as the Laurence M. Gould heads into the Gerlache Strait in the Antarctic Peninsula on its journey from Palmer Station to Punta Arenas, Chilé. The National Science Foundation runs the U.S. Antarctic Program (USAP). In addition to running three, year-round U.S. research stations - McMurdo Station, Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station and Palmer Station - on the continent, USAP supports research projects in an array of scientific disciplines including, for example, aeronomy and astrophysics, biology and medicine, geology and geophysics, glaciology, and ocean and climate systems. Outreach such as the Antarctic Artists and Writers program and education programs are also supported.

Image credit: Cynthia Spence